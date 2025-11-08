Nomme: Brewed with Global Flair

When you walk into Nomme, Hyderabad’s newest café-restaurant in Banjara Hills, you’re greeted not just by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee; there’s a touch of drama in the air. Quite literally. With its unique coffee theatre concept, Nomme brings together performance, culinary innovation, and global cuisine in one immersive experience.

“It all began with a thought a year ago,” says founder Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui with a smile,“I had seen this coffee theatre concept in Europe and thought it was fantastic — why not bring it to India? It took us almost a year to make it happen because something like this simply didn’t exist here. There’s a lot of drama and theatre in the experience itself, and that’s something people in India love.”

What began as an idea for a coffee space soon evolved into a full-fledged global café. “Initially, we thought of just doing a coffee shop,” Imtiaz shares, adding, “But we already had a Levantine restaurant and chefs from that region, so we decided to pair coffee with authentic Lebanese food. Then someone said ‘not everyone might eat Lebanese’ so we expanded the menu to include European and Pan-Asian influences. That’s how Nomme evolved.”

Choosing a location in the heart of Banjara Hills was a deliberate move. “You don’t easily get large, premium ground-floor real estate here. It comes at a price, but this spot was worth it; it’s the busiest road, the perfect place for a brand like Nomme,” he explains. Setting up wasn’t without its challenges. “Execution took a couple of months, and we had our share of hiccups with local contractors, but the end result was worth it,” he says, glancing around the chic, warmly lit interiors.