Nomme: Brewed with Global Flair

When you walk into Nomme, Hyderabad’s newest café-restaurant in Banjara Hills, you’re greeted not just by the aroma of freshly brewed coffee; there’s a touch of drama in the air. Quite literally. With its unique coffee theatre concept, Nomme brings together performance, culinary innovation, and global cuisine in one immersive experience.
“It all began with a thought a year ago,” says founder Imtiaz Ali Siddiqui with a smile,“I had seen this coffee theatre concept in Europe and thought it was fantastic — why not bring it to India? It took us almost a year to make it happen because something like this simply didn’t exist here. There’s a lot of drama and theatre in the experience itself, and that’s something people in India love.”
What began as an idea for a coffee space soon evolved into a full-fledged global café. “Initially, we thought of just doing a coffee shop,” Imtiaz shares, adding, “But we already had a Levantine restaurant and chefs from that region, so we decided to pair coffee with authentic Lebanese food. Then someone said ‘not everyone might eat Lebanese’ so we expanded the menu to include European and Pan-Asian influences. That’s how Nomme evolved.”
Choosing a location in the heart of Banjara Hills was a deliberate move. “You don’t easily get large, premium ground-floor real estate here. It comes at a price, but this spot was worth it; it’s the busiest road, the perfect place for a brand like Nomme,” he explains. Setting up wasn’t without its challenges. “Execution took a couple of months, and we had our share of hiccups with local contractors, but the end result was worth it,” he says, glancing around the chic, warmly lit interiors.
A highlight of the restaurant is its dessert counter under the brand Gourmet Baklava, India’s first authentic baklava manufacturer. “We’ve always been known for our desserts,” Imtiaz adds, “We brought in Chef Fathi from Cyprus, an international pastry chef, and another chef from Lebanon to lead the global and Mediterranean kitchen. Together, they’ve created something truly special.”
And the name? “We looked for several names, but most were taken. ‘Nomme’ just sounded right: short, easy to pronounce, and not tied to any one cuisine. The funny part? The word literally means ‘just a name’ — but it fits perfectly,” he laughs.
Having spent over 12 years in the F&B industry, Imtiaz is no stranger to building brands. “We run Seasons Xprs, All Seasons Restaurant, Bharat Baklava — a B2B company; and now Nomme. It’s been quite a journey,” he reflects.
For now, all focus is on Nomme. “It’s a huge project, and we’re putting all our energy into it. Maybe in the future, we’ll explore new cuisines or expand, but for at least a year, it’s all about Nomme. We want to see how people respond before taking the next step.”
Ask him for his personal favourites, and he doesn’t hesitate. “The lamb brisket is something I really love — brisket is usually made with beef, but since we don’t serve beef, we crafted it with lamb. And the pistachio cheesecake made by my chef — that’s a must-try.”
With a 200-seater space, an extensive global menu, and coffee that comes with a theatrical twist, Nomme caters to everyone — from young professionals to families and business diners alike. “We wanted something for every palate. After all, good food and good theatre — that’s a universal combination,” says Imtiaz.
After our chat, it was finally time to taste what all the buzz was about. Drinks arrived first — a Passion-Mint Cold Chocolate, an exotic fusion of passion fruit and mint-infused ganache, and a comforting Hazelnut Café Latte. Next came the Khao Suey soup, aromatic and true to its Burmese roots, followed by Kaffir Lime Chicken Dumplings, bursting with flavour and a citrusy kick.
From the Lebanese section, we sampled Dajaj Harra, spicy Lebanese-style chicken tenders, and the show-stopping Kabsa Laham — tender lamb cooked with fragrant basmati rice and warm Arabian spices. But the undisputed star of the evening was the Slow-Cooked Mutton Brisket — melt-in-the-mouth meat paired with creamy mashed potatoes and a sweet honey glaze.
No meal here is complete without Hummus with pita — silky smooth and perfectly balanced with chickpeas, garlic, tahini, and olive oil.
For dessert, the Cheese Kunafa with its golden, crisp pastry and gooey cheese centre was irresistible. We also savoured Nomme’s specialty — Cold Baklava, a refreshing twist on the classic Middle Eastern delight.
At Nomme, every element, from its theatrical coffee presentations to its world-spanning menu, invites you to pause, taste, and be entertained.