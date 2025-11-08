Not your usual Hakka!

Hakka cuisine is often misunderstood. How are you reintroducing it through your pop-ups?

When I’d tell people I’m Hakka, they’d instantly say, ‘Oh, Hakka noodles!’ That’s why my brand is called I Am Not a Noodle. My first pop-up, Not a Noodle Shop, was at Masque Lab in Mumbai, India’s top restaurant today. I’ve never served Hakka noodles on my menu. Hakkas are a migratory people; the word literally means ‘guest families’. They’ve settled across the world — from China’s Meizhou region to India, Taiwan, Singapore, and Canada — adapting their cuisine to local ingredients. That adaptability defines Hakka cooking. My pop-ups reflect that spirit of evolution and reinvention.