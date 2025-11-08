Sahil Shah’s road to nowhere

Compared to his previous show Broken, Going Nowhere feels different, he shares, “Broken was more image and video oriented, while Going Nowhere is purely about jokes. This one is high-energy, full of physicality, expressions and movement. There’s also an underlying theme that unfolds towards the end, because I enjoy adding a touch of emotion. With every show, I want to be more vulnerable on stage, and right now, in Going Nowhere, I’m showing my goofy side. Still, there are hints that I have more profound things to discuss. That’s what makes it different from Broken, which began during lockdown and reflected my frustrations, sadness and recovery. Going Nowhere, on the other hand, celebrates happiness. There’s no sadness here — you come in happy and leave happy,” he shares.

As he talked, his eyes lit up when the conversation turned to how he finds material for his sets. “I’m an observational comedian, so most of my jokes come from things that have happened around me or to me. The more I write, the more personal my stories become, as seen in a 10–15 minute piece in this show about my trip to Africa, which I found enjoyable to turn into comedy. It’s a very personal one, and when I see something happen, I just know — yeah, this will be fun to talk about,” he explains.