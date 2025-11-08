Whiff of Christmas magic at Leela

The air buzzed with laughter, chatter, and the sweet aroma of rum-soaked fruits as The Raen Terrace at The Leela Hyderabad ushered in the festive season with its first Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony. It was one of those evenings where the warmth of togetherness blended with familiar smells and flavours, an ode to Christmas spirit in its purest form.
Guests from across the city gathered in high spirits, drawn by the promise of good cheer, dry fruits, and a generous splash of brandy and rum. As the sun dipped low, aprons were tied, sleeves rolled up, and gloves slipped on. Soon came the rhythmic clatter of fruits meeting alcohol, laughter spilling over, and a joyful camaraderie that defined the evening.
“This ceremony is like a family gathering,” shared chef Rishabh Anand, executive sous chef at The Leela Hyderabad. “It’s a ritual that brings everyone together. Traditionally, it marked the season of harvest, where people would collect the best fruits, mix them with alcohol, and preserve them for winter cakes and desserts,” he added.
Spread across the table was a feast of apricots, prunes, black raisins, figs, almonds, hazelnuts, and cashews; all waiting to be bathed in spirits. “We also add mixed spices like cinnamon, cloves, and fennel to enhance the flavour,” said the chef, adding, “The idea is to ensure that every bite of the Christmas cake later carries that deep, rich taste of the soaked fruits.” The mix, he added, would rest for at least three months, perfectly timed for Christmas
Looking ahead, chef Rishabh hinted at a decadent festive spread, “We’ll be serving our signature dundee cake rich in almonds, traditional stollen bread dipped in clarified butter, and Christmas puddings steamed for nine hours. There’ll also be rum-soaked plum cakes, florentines, walnut cakes, and travel cakes that stay fresh for weeks.”
Among those soaking in the cheer was Gareth Wynn Owen, British deputy high commissioner to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. “These events are lovely, they mark the start of the festive season,” he said, adding, “What better way to begin than with fruit mixing? It’s such a wonderful celebration, full of symbolism and history. One of my favourite things about living in Hyderabad is attending these sessions that bring everyone together to welcome Christmas.” (smiles)
As the mixing came to a close, the terrace glowed softly under strings of light. Guests gathered for high tea, indulging in Mini Plum Bites, Marzipan Stollen Bread, and Smoked Turkey with Cranberry Relish; flavours as festive as the laughter that lingered in the evening air.