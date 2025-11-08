Whiff of Christmas magic at Leela

The air buzzed with laughter, chatter, and the sweet aroma of rum-soaked fruits as The Raen Terrace at The Leela Hyderabad ushered in the festive season with its first Grand Fruit Mixing Ceremony. It was one of those evenings where the warmth of togetherness blended with familiar smells and flavours, an ode to Christmas spirit in its purest form.

Guests from across the city gathered in high spirits, drawn by the promise of good cheer, dry fruits, and a generous splash of brandy and rum. As the sun dipped low, aprons were tied, sleeves rolled up, and gloves slipped on. Soon came the rhythmic clatter of fruits meeting alcohol, laughter spilling over, and a joyful camaraderie that defined the evening.