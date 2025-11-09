Bhadrachalam: From temple town to Hollywood

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam, known for its temple and spiritual heritage, is now in the spotlight for a very different reason — Hollywood. One of its own, Vivekananda Kondapalli (37), is set to make his directorial debut with The Last Vigil, which will release globally this December.
The movie trailer, released on YouTube on October 27, has already garnered over 22.99 lakh views.
The film follows Jordan Reynolds (played by Hunter Kohl), an ex-convict who takes up a job as a pizza delivery agent after his release from prison. A psychological thriller, The Last Vigil explores guilt, redemption and the haunting weight of one’s past, set against the eerie isolation of a storm-soaked night, as per the makers.
The 95-minute feature also stars Brett Cullen (The Dark Knight Rises, Person of Interest) and Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black).
Speaking to TNIE, Vivekananda says, “We shot the film with high technical standards and a budget of around 1.3 million dollars (approximately `11.48 crore). It will be released in 300 theatres worldwide during Christmas. Discussions are already underway for my next Hollywood project, after which I plan to direct a Telugu film.”
Vivekananda, the eldest son of Mahesh and Jamunarani Kondapalli of Shilpinagar Colony in Bhadrachalam, pursued higher studies in the US and now lives in New York with his wife and children. His father, a retired Intelligence SI, was a major influence on his creative journey.
A singer and storyteller by passion, Vivekananda nurtured his artistic interests under his father’s guidance. After training at a film institute in New York, he began pitching his stories to local actors, who were impressed enough to collaborate with him on The Last Vigil.
Before this, Vivekananda had written dialogues for a Telugu short film titled Thula and directed two Hollywood short films that received critical appreciation.
Mahesh tells TNIE, “Since childhood, my son was deeply interested in films and storytelling. His dream has always been to become a successful director in Hollywood.”