Bhadrachalam: From temple town to Hollywood

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam, known for its temple and spiritual heritage, is now in the spotlight for a very different reason — Hollywood. One of its own, Vivekananda Kondapalli (37), is set to make his directorial debut with The Last Vigil, which will release globally this December.

The movie trailer, released on YouTube on October 27, has already garnered over 22.99 lakh views.

The film follows Jordan Reynolds (played by Hunter Kohl), an ex-convict who takes up a job as a pizza delivery agent after his release from prison. A psychological thriller, The Last Vigil explores guilt, redemption and the haunting weight of one’s past, set against the eerie isolation of a storm-soaked night, as per the makers.

The 95-minute feature also stars Brett Cullen (The Dark Knight Rises, Person of Interest) and Catherine Curtin (Stranger Things, Orange Is the New Black).

Speaking to TNIE, Vivekananda says, “We shot the film with high technical standards and a budget of around 1.3 million dollars (approximately `11.48 crore). It will be released in 300 theatres worldwide during Christmas. Discussions are already underway for my next Hollywood project, after which I plan to direct a Telugu film.”