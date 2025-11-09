Free online classes help Nizamabad’s young minds aim higher

NIZAMABAD : Hundreds of Class 8 students in Nizamabad are now receiving free daily online coaching — not only to secure a `12,000-per-year scholarship under the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship Scheme (NMMS) but also to build a foundation for future competitive exams.

District education authorities, in collaboration with high school teachers, have launched a special initiative to support eligible students under the NMMS, which offers scholarships from classes 8 to 12 for meritorious students from economically weaker sections.

Government schools across the district are inviting day scholars who scored at least 65% in Class 7 to register for the programme. Students will be selected through an entrance examination to be held between November and December, with the exact date yet to be announced.

Although the scheme has been in place for years, officials say this is the first time focused coaching is being offered to boost participation and success.

So far, 897 students from over 255 schools have applied. District Educational Officer (DEO) P Ashok has appointed A Laxminathan, a Physics teacher at ZPHS Indalwai, as the programme coordinator.

Laxminathan, who has also authored subject books for state high schools and worked with NCERT, has designed a special syllabus for NMMS preparation. Classes are being conducted daily via Zoom, with dedicated WhatsApp groups created for coordination and discussions since October 3.