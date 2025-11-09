Karimnagar celebrates 100 years of Indian hockey

KARIMNAGAR: Marking 100 years of Indian hockey, the Karimnagar Hockey Club organised a grand tournament and felicitation ceremony at Ambedkar Stadium, bringing together nearly 200 players and enthusiasts from across the district.

A total of 140 boys and 60 girls took part in friendly matches. Veteran players were felicitated with shawls and mementoes for their contribution to promoting hockey in the region.

Karimnagar hockey body member Kalyani Singh expressed happiness over the enthusiastic participation. “It is a proud moment to celebrate 100 years of Indian hockey with such an overwhelming response,” she said.

District hockey association secretary Sardar Surinder Singh urged the government to establish an artificial turf pitch in Karimnagar to facilitate regular coaching camps and improve training opportunities for young players. The club also announced free coaching for 35 budding players to nurture new talent.

Veteran player Hameed described it as a “once-in-a-lifetime moment” for Karimnagar hockey to be part of the nationwide celebration. As part of the national programme, Hockey India organised 1,000 matches involving 36,000 players across India, setting a Guinness World Record.

So far, 28 players from Karimnagar have represented the state and national teams.