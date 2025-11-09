Natya Tarangini celebrates 18 years of excellence

The tempo heightened with the Jathi Kattu, a celebration of pure dance — no story, no words, only the music of the body and the beat of the foot. This was accompanied by a wonderful English recital on the story of the Elephant and the Crocodile, as expression, rhythm, and storytelling blended together in similar ways. As the evening went ahead, the stage got contemplative with, My Heart Is a Temple, a piece that transcended religion and language. The choreography utilised verses from the Bible into the vocabulary of Kuchipudi, merging ideas of devotion with universality. He may be Rama, Krishna, Allah, or Jesus, the piece implied, “but in every heart where love exists, God resides.” The performance garnered silent tears and loud applause, the rare combinatorial emotion and artistry that epitomises the school of Yamini Reddy.