Restoration of Hyderabad's Khursheed Jah Devdi nears completion

HYDERABAD: The once-dilapidated Khursheed Jah Devdi at Hussaini Alam near Charminar is being restored to its old grandeur by the Quli Qutub Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA).

The heritage structure will soon be managed under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model for cultural events, official gatherings, and tourism activities, leveraging its proximity to landmarks such as Chowmahalla Palace and Charminar.

The restoration, taken up in mid-2023 at an estimated cost of `12 crore, is nearing completion. QQSUDA has invited proposals from agencies to manage the restored Grade II-B heritage structure. Before restoration, extensive research was undertaken. The broken flooring was replaced, cracks were repaired with lime mortar and bricks, and damaged woodwork restored.

The European-style mansion, built by the ancestors of Paigah noble Amir-e-Paigah Khursheed Jah Bahadur Shams-ul-Umra IV, once featured chandeliers, carpets, and intricate woodwork. Constructed on an elevated platform, the two-storey palace has Ionic columns, glass façades, and a barrel-vault roof.

Until 2008, a women’s college functioned in the building but was relocated due to structural concerns. The restoration aims to revive the palace and repurpose it as a cultural and heritage hub.