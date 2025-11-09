Six culinary students caught using ganja in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Anti-Narcotics Wing’s Elite Action Group for Drug Law Enforcement (EAGLE) apprehended several students from the Culinary Academy of India, Begumpet, for consuming ganja following credible intelligence input and surveillance.

During interrogation, 11 students admitted to consuming ganja. Urine drug tests, conducted in the presence of their parents and the principal, confirmed six students tested positive for THC — a banned psychotropic substance under the NDPS Act.

Those who tested positive were identified as Sakshi Emaliya (22), Mohit Shahi (21), Shubham Rawat (27), Carolina Cynthiya Harrison (19), Aric Jonathan Anthony (21) and Loy Baruah (22) — all final-year students of BCT&CA.

The incident occurred during a birthday party. The students were counselled in the presence of their parents and college authorities before being sent to a de-addiction centre. Their parents have requested immunity from prosecution, which will be considered if rehabilitation is completed successfully.

EAGLE officials said Mohit, a former student of Manipal University, had earlier been involved in substance abuse. He persuaded his father to transfer him to the Culinary Academy, where he resumed drug use. Jason, a resident of SR Nagar and a friend of Aric and Loy, allegedly supplied the ganja.

Officials added this was not the first drug-related case at the institute.