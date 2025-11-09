Technical glitch in Vietnam Airlines flight leaves nearly 200 passengers stranded at RGIA

HYDERABAD: Passengers at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad endured a harrowing night after a Vietnam Airlines flight to Hanoi was abruptly cancelled due to a technical fault, leaving nearly 200 travellers stranded without proper assistance or accommodation.

The flight, VN-984, scheduled to depart at 11.55 pm on November 7 and arrive in Hanoi at 5.45 am with 194 passengers, was initially delayed by several hours. However, after nearly 10 hours of uncertainty, the airline officially announced around 10 am on Saturday that the service had been cancelled due to technical issues.

Passengers said the airline failed to provide timely information, basic amenities, or alternative arrangements during the night-long ordeal. Many accused the airline of miscommunication and negligence, claiming that staff repeatedly changed their statements about the departure time.

One woman passenger travelling with her infant said the situation was distressing. “I have a one-year-old baby who was shivering all night. We left our luggage at check-in and were sitting there helplessly. Now my husband has a fever from the cold, and we didn’t even get blankets,” she said.