Telangana teacher sparks fire of young voices

HYDERABAD: For the past 10 years, a Telugu teacher at a model school in Rangareddy district has been encouraging his students to write and express their thoughts in their mother tongue.

His efforts have now borne fruit with the publication of Kandili — a collection of 94 poems and short stories by his students — proving that the flame of creativity, once kindled, can light up young minds for a lifetime.

Dr M Ramachander teaches at Telangana Model School and Junior College in Gungal village, Yacharam mandal. Since 2014, he has been guiding students to write poems, essays and stories. Kandili is a collection of their writings that show their ideas, feelings and imagination. The book was completed over two months, in August and September this year.

Speaking to TNIE, Dr Ramachander says, “I have loved writing since childhood. I believe writing helps students think better and express themselves. When students write stories or poems, they begin to understand life. Language is not only a way to communicate but also a way to show what we feel and think.”

He adds, “In my years of teaching, I have always asked students to write. It builds creativity and empathy. This year, I decided to bring their writings together in a Telugu book to motivate them and inspire others. We also shared copies with nearby schools and colleges.”

Dr Ramachander is also an author. His book Girijana Jeevana Chitrana is about the lives of tribal people and their struggles. Through his writing, he tries to connect literature with social awareness and give a voice to those who are often unheard.