AR Rahman Concert: Maestro Returns to Hyderabad

After seven long years, legendary composer AR Rahman returned to Hyderabad for a grand concert and his fans more than rose to the moment. Nearly 50,000 music lovers packed Ramoji Film City on Saturday night, welcoming Rahman with thunderous applause and unrestrained euphoria.
Rahman opened the evening with an electric medley featuring crowd favourites like Ohh Yuva Yuva, Mukkala Mukkala, and Tere Bina. “Rahman performed three songs in a row without dropping even one percent of his energy. I was awe-struck,” said fan Sai Raj, who also praised singer Shweta Mohan for her soulful performance in Tere Bina, adding, “It took my soul away.”
Rahman’s troupe included celebrated singers Rakshita Suresh, Mayssa, Nitish, Aditya, and AR Ameen, alongside stellar musicians — flautist Ashwin Srinivasan, guitarist Aleif Hamdan, percussionist Evelyn Soto, and tabla artist Nilanjana Ghosh Dastidar. At the drums was Rahman’s long-time collaborator Ranjit Barot, whose explosive energy amplified performances like Nadaan Parindey and Jai Ho.
After an adrenaline-charged first hour, the concert eased into a mellow interlude with a surprise appearance by actors Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana, who were present to promote their upcoming film Peddi and its trending single Chikiri Chikiri. Rahman’s son, AR Ameen, performed the number on stage. In one of the night’s most heartwarming moments, Rahman invited the crowd to sing along with him to the timeless Dil Se.
“Seeing Rahman light up Ramoji Film City and bring together such an unprecedented wave of music lovers was a proud moment for us,” said Sainath Goud Malkapuram, founder of Hyderabad Talkies. Presented by Hyderabad Talkies and Xora, the show was part of Mastercard’s partnership with EVA Live to deliver over 20 concerts across India, also in association with Learning Links Foundation, which works to create opportunities for young people to experience such cultural moments.
The setlist overflowed with Rahman classics — Dil Hai Chhota Sa, Urvashi Urvashi, Kun Faya Kun, and Mustafa Mustafa. During Mustafa Mustafa, more than 40,000 lights from mobile phones turned the venue into a galaxy of voices, all singing in unison. Rahman also slipped in some unconventional choices, including Jinguchha, Yennai Izhukkuthadi, and Khalifa Khalifa. However, some fans were also disappointed with the setlist which included more Tamil and Hindi songs rather than Telugu.
The surprises didn’t stop there. A high-octane Punjabi bhangra performance — played live for the first time — brought the house down, powered by a thrilling drum solo from Evelyn Soto. Another electrifying moment arrived when Rahman seamlessly transitioned from the ending of Nadaan Parindey into the opening guitar riffs of Sadda Haq. “Ending Nadaan Parindey with Sadda Haq, followed by the drummer’s freestyle and the electric guitar solo; that was the best of all,” said Pulkit, a fan in the audience.
Malaysian guitarist Aleif Hamdan stunned the crowd with a blistering solo during Jai Ho, adding a fresh dimension to the iconic anthem. Sriram, a fan attending his second Rahman concert after more than a decade, said, “Rakshita and Shweta were the best performers among the singers. Aleif Hamdan was the lifeblood of the concert. And it was so great to see Ranjit Barot on stage again.”
The night’s biggest surprise, however, came when Rahman himself took the mic for Chaiyya Chaiyya. With gentle affection and unmistakable joy, the Academy Award winner channelled the spirit of Sukhwinder Singh while adding his own distinct flair. Twenty-seven years later, the song still hits home and so did Rahman.