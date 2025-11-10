AR Rahman Concert: Maestro Returns to Hyderabad

The surprises didn’t stop there. A high-octane Punjabi bhangra performance — played live for the first time — brought the house down, powered by a thrilling drum solo from Evelyn Soto. Another electrifying moment arrived when Rahman seamlessly transitioned from the ending of Nadaan Parindey into the opening guitar riffs of Sadda Haq. “Ending Nadaan Parindey with Sadda Haq, followed by the drummer’s freestyle and the electric guitar solo; that was the best of all,” said Pulkit, a fan in the audience.

Malaysian guitarist Aleif Hamdan stunned the crowd with a blistering solo during Jai Ho, adding a fresh dimension to the iconic anthem. Sriram, a fan attending his second Rahman concert after more than a decade, said, “Rakshita and Shweta were the best performers among the singers. Aleif Hamdan was the lifeblood of the concert. And it was so great to see Ranjit Barot on stage again.”

The night’s biggest surprise, however, came when Rahman himself took the mic for Chaiyya Chaiyya. With gentle affection and unmistakable joy, the Academy Award winner channelled the spirit of Sukhwinder Singh while adding his own distinct flair. Twenty-seven years later, the song still hits home and so did Rahman.