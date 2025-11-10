Citizens lose up to Rs 1 crore daily to cybercriminals: Hyderabad CP

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) VC Sajjanar said people in the Hyderabad commissionerate limits are losing up to `1 crore every day to cybercrimes.

State DGP B Shivadhar Reddy formally launched the Cyber Crimes Awareness programme, titled Jaagrut Hyderabad - Surakshit Hyderabad (Aware Hyderabad - Safe Hyderabad), along with Hyderabad CP V C Sajjanar at Jalavayu Tower Community Hall in Kawadiguda on Sunday. They unveiled the ‘Cyber Simbha’ logo and QR code and distributed badges to volunteers.

Speaking at the awareness event, Shivadhar Reddy said cybercrime is not a simple problem but has become a serious social issue. Crimes are being committed through phone calls, social media, and online interactions, and criminals are easily targeting victims by obtaining details such as wealth, location, and age.

He said women, the elderly, and homemakers are becoming primary targets, as criminals call them when they are alone and scare them into falling for fraud. Special measures have been taken to reduce the number of cyber victims this year compared to last year. Cyber patrolling is also being carried out to prevent such crimes.

Police advised the public not to trust suspicious calls, links, or apps, and not to share OTPs, passwords, or banking details with anyone.

They suggested using strong passwords and cautioned against sharing personal details on social media with unknown persons. Victims of cyber fraud were urged to immediately call 1930, report the incident, and file a complaint on the national cybercrime portal.