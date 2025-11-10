GHMC launches special drive to remove stray dogs from hospitals, public places

HYDERABAD: Acting swiftly on the Supreme Court’s directive to remove stray dogs from public places and institutions and shift them to shelters for sterilisation and vaccination, the GHMC has launched a two-week special drive to catch stray dogs in hospital areas.

On the first day of the drive, over 300 stray dogs were caught and shifted to GHMC Animal Care Centres for proper care, sterilisation, vaccination, and management.

GHMC veterinary officials told TNIE that the two-week special drive will cover both government and private hospitals, educational institutions, sports complexes, bus stands and depots, tourist places, railway stations, and courts including the High Court.

The civic body said it currently has enough Animal Care Centres and shelters, but is prepared to establish new kennels if the need arises. Officials further said that the drive will continue in all government and private hospitals and will later be extended to other identified public places, including schools, colleges, and transport hubs.

Nodal officers will be responsible for the upkeep, cleanliness, and surveillance of the premises, ensuring that stray dogs do not enter or inhabit these areas. Proper waste-management systems will also be implemented to eliminate food sources that attract animals.