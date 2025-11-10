Govt to stand by film and TV workers: Telangana minister Venkat

HYDERABAD: Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy assured film and television workers that the government will stand firmly behind them.

He was speaking at the Karthika Masa Atmeeya Sammelanam organised by the Telangana Television Development Forum at the Begumpet Tourism Plaza on Sunday, which was attended by IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and Social Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar.

Venkat Reddy announced that awards for television industry would soon be introduced and promised to resolve issues related to Chitrapuri Colony, a major residential area for cine workers.

“As the Minister for Cinematography, I am always available to you. The government has always supported the film industry — be it bringing the film sector to Hyderabad or providing opportunities for small artists and technicians,” he said.

He emphasised that the government would continue to support both film and television sectors, ensuring their welfare and development.

Addressing the gathering, Sridhar said that the government stands firmly with television industry workers and will take every necessary step to secure their welfare and social security.