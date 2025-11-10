Slow enforcement, tampering hinder full rollout of speed governors in Telangana transport vehicles

HYDERABAD: Nearly a decade after the Union government made speed governors (a device that controls the maximum speed of a vehicle) mandatory for all transport vehicles, implementation of the rule remains inconsistent.

Introduced in 2015 to enhance road safety by curbing overspeeding, the regulation mandates that all transport vehicles manufactured on or after October 1 that year be fitted with devices limiting maximum speed to 80 km/h, or 60 km/h for vehicles such as school buses, tankers, dumpers and hazardous goods carriers.

While Telangana began enforcement in 2019, progress in older vehicles has been slow due to monitoring challenges and cost concerns.

RTA issues clarification

The Telangana Road Authority Transport Authority (RTA) said speed governors are being checked during the vehicle fitness test. They pointed out that manual verification is often difficult and that, as per the GO, it is the responsibility of manufacturers to ensure the devices are properly installed.

“Soon after the GO came into effect in 2015, more than 77,000 older transport vehicles registered before 2015 were fitted with speed governors. A process is currently underway to establish a facility that will enable automatic checking of these devices during the inspection process,” Joint Transport Commissioner C Ramesh told TNIE.