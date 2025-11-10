Telangana launches eco-tourism plan to boost conservation and rural livelihoods

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has rolled out an ambitious eco-tourism framework under its Tourism Policy 2025–2030, setting the stage for a greener, more community-driven future in travel. The long-term plan envisions sustainable, nature-based tourism that empowers rural communities while preserving the state’s rich biodiversity.
Officials say the initiative seeks to make Telangana a national model for responsible tourism — one that balances economic growth with ecological harmony. The framework aims to bring together conservation, livelihood, and learning into every travel experience.
Officials explained that the new strategy integrates environmental stewardship with rural development, ensuring that tourism contributes not just to the economy but to the land and people that sustain it.
“The framework is about making communities the guardians of their natural heritage,” said Dr G Ramalingam, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), adding, “We aim to promote tourism that uplifts rural livelihoods while preserving the ecosystems that sustain them.”
At its core, the framework rests on three pillars — conservation, community, and sustainability.
“The eco-tourism framework under the state’s tourism policy is built around three central pillars — conservation, community and sustainability. It aims to transform tourism into a tool for protecting the environment, empowering people and fostering long-term ecological awareness,” the CCF added.
The primary goal is to safeguard Telangana’s diverse landscapes by ensuring tourism activities do not disturb the ecological balance. The plan encourages low-impact infrastructure, renewable energy, and scientific assessments of carrying capacity to prevent overuse of natural sites.
“We will provide training to tribals and villagers as forest guides, teach them the local language, enhance their communication skills, train them in crafting of bags, baskets and others using raw materials from forests,” said Dr Ramalingam.
The sustainability and inclusivity aspect ensures each eco-tourism project follows green design principles, uses eco-friendly materials, and minimises construction.
“To make these projects financially and environmentally self-sustaining, public-private partnerships (PPP) and community initiatives will be encouraged,” added the CCF.
Beyond the sites themselves, the government wants to
raise environmental literacy among both locals and travellers. The framework also links eco-tourism with rural livelihoods like sericulture, horticulture, and dairy, creating integrated models of sustainable development.
Another highlight is the concept of eco-villages — model destinations where conservation meets community enterprise. Infrastructure such as eco-cottages, boating zones, and nature trails will be created using locally sourced materials to maintain ecological harmony.
To tie it all together, the government will soon launch a digital platform called “Deccan Woods & Trails.” The portal will showcase Telangana’s eco-tourism destinations, offer virtual tours, and promote bird festivals and awareness campaigns, connecting travellers to the state’s natural wonders like never before.