Telangana launches eco-tourism plan to boost conservation and rural livelihoods

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government has rolled out an ambitious eco-tourism framework under its Tourism Policy 2025–2030, setting the stage for a greener, more community-driven future in travel. The long-term plan envisions sustainable, nature-based tourism that empowers rural communities while preserving the state’s rich biodiversity.

Officials say the initiative seeks to make Telangana a national model for responsible tourism — one that balances economic growth with ecological harmony. The framework aims to bring together conservation, livelihood, and learning into every travel experience.

Officials explained that the new strategy integrates environmental stewardship with rural development, ensuring that tourism contributes not just to the economy but to the land and people that sustain it.

“The framework is about making communities the guardians of their natural heritage,” said Dr G Ramalingam, Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF), adding, “We aim to promote tourism that uplifts rural livelihoods while preserving the ecosystems that sustain them.”

At its core, the framework rests on three pillars — conservation, community, and sustainability.

“The eco-tourism framework under the state’s tourism policy is built around three central pillars — conservation, community and sustainability. It aims to transform tourism into a tool for protecting the environment, empowering people and fostering long-term ecological awareness,” the CCF added.