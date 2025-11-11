Drawing life in shade of stillness

Sivaji Tallavajjhula

My life itself is my inspiration. As part of my work as a journalist, I studied world literature and art, and that, along with my field experiences in deep agency areas and rural landscapes — naturally created a strong bond with nature, something that flows through all my art. Ink is my preferred medium; I enjoy working with both brush and pen. I like some sort of stillness and silence in my paintings, something that mirrors nature within an individual and evokes harmony between human life and the environment. The people and characters I paint are simple, natural, and familiar: those we often come across in villages. There’s a silent message in my art; for instance, a stone, a bird in motion, or a still classroom can all express compassion and silence in their own way. When buffalos enter a lotus pond or rise from the water, that quiet beauty: both beastly and serene — captures me. My paintings blend the natural and the stylised, contrasting black and white to express stillness. I often draw from elements seen in ponds, rivers, and canals; they remind me of the quiet grace in Chinese or Japanese compositions, where even the placement of a tree can change the entire mood. For me, that’s the true value of silence. It’s an internal peace, an inner grammar that guides me, and I find that same quiet rhythm in every painting I create.