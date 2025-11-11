Hyderabad on high alert after blast in Delhi; Police step up security

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad was placed on high alert on Monday evening after at least eight people were killed and several others injured in an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi.

City police have stepped up security and urged citizens to remain vigilant and Dial 100 to report any suspicious activity.

Following the incident, all wings of Hyderabad police have been put on alert. Security checks were intensified across major roads, public places and transport hubs. Police teams conducted thorough vehicle inspections and increased patrolling in crowded areas. CCTV surveillance has been enhanced, and patrol vehicles have been directed to stay on standby for rapid emergency response.

Security tightened at Secunderabad rly station

The Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and Dog Squad conducted intensive checks and inspections at Secunderabad Railway Station on Monday.

Officials said the exercise was a precautionary measure to ensure the safety and security of passengers. They added that such coordinated operations highlight the importance of constant vigilance and inter-agency cooperation to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Railways remain on high alert to maintain passenger safety across major stations.

It may be recalled that the Gujarat ATS recently arrested a man identified as Dr Ahmed Mohiuddin Syed on suspicion of involvement in a terror conspiracy.