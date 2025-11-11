Prasads: Evolving with every frame

Prasads has evolved from film reels to 8K and beyond. What transitions defined this growth?

Every shift in Indian cinema introduced a transformation. The first major leap was moving from film to digital — we re-engineered our processes from photochemical systems to digital post-production. The second was embracing restoration and preservation at a global scale, enabling us to work with archives and studios across continents. From a single Chennai studio, we’ve grown into a global network across India, the US, UK, Germany, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Collaborations with Kodak, Dolby, and Barco brought world-class tools to Indian filmmakers, while our own R&D, including film scanners and AI-driven workflows — built innovation from within. Today, we operate as an integrated media-tech ecosystem serving the entire content lifecycle: conservation, digitisation, VFX, DI, sound, dubbing, and mastering.