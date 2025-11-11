Hyderabad

Six arrested for killing man over personal dispute in Telangana's KPHB Colony

HYDERABAD: KPHB police arrested six men for allegedly killing a 58-year-old man after a quarrel over garbage collection work. The main accused, Bangi alias Boya Raju (37), plotted the attack with five associates following a dispute with sanitation worker Hanmanthu.

Police said Raju, angry after Hanmanthu refused to help him get work at a construction site, decided to take revenge. On the night of November 7, Raju and his associates, after consuming liquor, went to Hanmanthu’s house and vandalised a vehicle outside.

When Boya Nettikallu (58), Hanmanthu’s father, confronted them, they attacked him with rods and sticks, killing him on the spot.

