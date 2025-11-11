Telangana govt awards Rs 319.24 crore contract for Iconic Bridge construction

HYDERABAD: The state government has awarded the contract for constructing the Iconic Bridge across Mir Alam Tank, linking the Bengaluru National Highway at Shastripuram to Chintalmet, to M/s KNR Constructions Limited for Rs 319.24 crore under the EPC mode.

According to the MAUD department order on Monday, the price quoted by the firm is 4.89% higher (Rs 303.36 crore) than the government estimate. The government also permitted the managing director of the MRDCL to issue the Letter of Acceptance and conclude the agreement with the contractor.

This will be the second cable-stayed bridge of its kind in Hyderabad, after the Durgam Cheruvu structure in Madhapur. The project aims to ease traffic congestion between the Bengaluru Highway and Chintalmet, while also supporting the broader MRDP, which focuses on environmental improvement, flood prevention, infrastructure upgrades and tourism promotion along the Musi’s 58-km stretch through the city.