Mujhe Sona Hai — but first, music

When singer-songwriter Saurabh Tripathi walked into Ruth’s Café, Gachibowli, for his show Mujhe Sona Hai, there was an easy warmth in the air: a mix of caffeine, conversation and curiosity. The title made everyone chuckle, but behind the humour was a story of sleepless nights, relentless passion, and music born from life itself. In an exclusive conversation with CE, Saurabh talks about his show, musical journey, overcoming challenges and more.

Saurabh grins when asked about the title Mujhe Sona Hai: “The show is titled Mujhe Sona Hai because mujhe actually sona hai, as I messed up my sleep cycle while juggling two jobs, music, and touring. I wrote a funny song with the same name during my radio days, and when I created this show, I decided to keep the title intriguing rather than preachy, as it makes people curious,” he says with a laugh that tells you he’s half-joking and half-serious.