Oral cancer: Pain men brush off

Sanjay (name changed) noticed the ulcer first — a small sore on the inside of his cheek that refused to heal. It stung when he ate spicy food, bled when he brushed too hard, but he told himself it would pass. As a father and provider, there was always something more urgent than his own health. By the time he finally saw a doctor, it was too late.
Stories like his are heartbreakingly common across India. Oral cancer has become a major health concern, claiming thousands of lives each year; most of them are men. Despite being one of the few cancers with visible warning signs, it’s often diagnosed late. Experts say the issue lies not just in habits like tobacco or alcohol use, but in denial and a cultural mindset that teaches men to ‘endure’ rather than seek help.
“Most men ignore early signs like non-healing ulcers, bleeding gums or changes in speech and eating habits because of a carefree attitude,” says Dr Avinash Chaitanya, senior head & neck surgical oncologist at CARE Hospitals, Hitec City, adding, “For many, health takes a backseat as they prioritise work and family. The pressure of providing financially makes them neglect minor symptoms and avoid medical attention until it’s too late.”
He states that early indicators are often subtle and easy to dismiss. “Mouth ulcers, bad breath or difficulty eating spicy food are brushed off as routine dental issues. But these are the stages when intervention can make the biggest difference,” he adds.
According to Dr Chaitanya, the link between oral cancer and certain habits is well established. “Tobacco and alcohol intake significantly increase the risk. Chewing tobacco, gutka, zarda or betel nut (supari) are major contributors. When combined with alcohol, the effect is particularly harmful. Since these habits are more common among men, they are naturally more prone to developing oral cancers — often at a younger age,” he explains.
Echoing this, Dr Saadvik Raghuram Y, HOD – medical oncology and haematology at Arete Hospitals, notes that early-stage oral cancer treatment is simple and highly effective, while late-stage cases demand extensive surgery, radiation or reconstruction. “If a mouth ulcer, lump or patch doesn’t heal within two weeks, get it examined. Early detection doesn’t just save tissue or appearance; it saves life and dignity,” he says.
Societal expectations also play a damaging role. “The idea that ‘men should be strong’ and ‘men don’t feel pain’ has existed for generations. It creates a mindset where men visit a doctor only when things become serious. Changing this perception through targeted education and male-focused health initiatives is crucial,” explains Dr Chaitanya.
Dr MA Suboor Shaherose, consultant, haematology and medical oncology at CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills, has seen this attitude repeatedly. “It’s striking how often men come with oral cancers that began as small ulcers or red-and-white patches they ignored for months. They assume it’s due to sharp teeth or spicy food and wait for it to heal. This ‘wait and watch’ approach delays diagnosis until the cancer has advanced,” he notes.
But oral cancer doesn’t always trace back to tobacco or alcohol. Dr Praveen Kurapati, orthodontist and founder of Park Dental Care, recalls how his father’s battle with lung cancer, despite being neither a smoker nor a drinker, shaped his approach toward preventive care. He now conducts regular screening drives. “Patients often come with burning sensations or redness and assume a gel or mouthwash will fix it. But that’s not a solution. Early check-ups can identify potential precancerous changes long before they turn dangerous,” he expresses.
All the experts agree that myths remain one of the biggest barriers. “People still believe oral cancer affects only older individuals or that quitting tobacco after years of use won’t help. Others rely on home remedies or fear that surgery will make cancer spread. These misconceptions are dangerous,” Dr Chaitanya shares.
At its core, the message from all four doctors is simple but urgent; don’t ignore the small signs.