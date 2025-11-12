Oral cancer: Pain men brush off

Sanjay (name changed) noticed the ulcer first — a small sore on the inside of his cheek that refused to heal. It stung when he ate spicy food, bled when he brushed too hard, but he told himself it would pass. As a father and provider, there was always something more urgent than his own health. By the time he finally saw a doctor, it was too late.

Stories like his are heartbreakingly common across India. Oral cancer has become a major health concern, claiming thousands of lives each year; most of them are men. Despite being one of the few cancers with visible warning signs, it’s often diagnosed late. Experts say the issue lies not just in habits like tobacco or alcohol use, but in denial and a cultural mindset that teaches men to ‘endure’ rather than seek help.