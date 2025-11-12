Roots of healing reimagined

Sometimes, when we’re tired of needles and the bitter taste of pills, we find ourselves turning back to the comforting remedies our grandmothers once swore by. In an age of quick fixes, traditional systems like Unani and Siddha are quietly making a case for deeper, root-level healing. With a growing interest in preventive and holistic healthcare, experts shed light on how these ancient systems remain relevant in modern times.

The Unani system of medicine, officially recognised and widely practised across India, offers a robust approach ranging from regenerative to curative therapies. Particularly effective in managing lifestyle disorders, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, cognitive decline, and autoimmune diseases, Unani stands out for its emphasis on balance and prevention.