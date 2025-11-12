Roots of healing reimagined

Sometimes, when we’re tired of needles and the bitter taste of pills, we find ourselves turning back to the comforting remedies our grandmothers once swore by. In an age of quick fixes, traditional systems like Unani and Siddha are quietly making a case for deeper, root-level healing. With a growing interest in preventive and holistic healthcare, experts shed light on how these ancient systems remain relevant in modern times.
The Unani system of medicine, officially recognised and widely practised across India, offers a robust approach ranging from regenerative to curative therapies. Particularly effective in managing lifestyle disorders, cardiovascular and metabolic conditions, cognitive decline, and autoimmune diseases, Unani stands out for its emphasis on balance and prevention.
Philosophy of balance
How does Unani differ from modern medicine? “Modern medicine often relies on steroids or immunosuppressants for autoimmune conditions. But these are short-term management strategies and come with side effects. Once the drugs are withdrawn, the symptoms often return,” explains Dr Mohammed Abdul Waheed, BUMS (Osmania). Unani, on the other hand, operates on the age-old theory of humoral balance. “We focus on the four body humours: Dam (blood), Balgham (phlegm), Safra (yellow bile), and Sauda (black bile). Each person has a dominant humour, which defines their temperament and disease patterns. Even the temperament of drugs is graded. Diagnosis and treatment are aimed at restoring this internal balance, not just suppressing symptoms,” he adds.
Health beyond the physical
Delving into the system’s core philosophy, Dr Waheed says, “Unani isn’t just about treating disease, it’s about nurturing the entire being. We consider physical, social, psychological, and spiritual health. True well-being goes beyond the absence of disease. Social health, for instance, is increasingly relevant today.”
This holistic approach defines Unani’s strength in preventive and protective healthcare. “Unani is a strong advocate of immunomodulation, aimed at strengthening and regulating the immune system. During COVID, many of its practices gained renewed attention,” he points out.
Regimens for every season
Dr G Venkateshwarlu, consultant physician and professor at Govt Nizamia General Hospital and Sri Venkata Sai AYUSH Health Care Hospital, expands on this. “Preventive care is central to Unani. A key method is Ilaj bil Tadbeer or regimental therapy, which includes:
1. Hammam (therapeutic bathing)
2. Riyazat (tailored exercise)
3. Dalak (massage)
4. Hijama (cupping)
5. Fasd (bloodletting for detoxification)
There are also seasonal regimens like Tadbeer-e-Mausam, which adjust diet, clothing, and lifestyle based on seasonal changes. Minor detox routines such as cupping or mild laxatives are commonly practised to rebalance temperament.”
Signs of imbalance — whether too much internal heat, cold, dryness, or moisture — are carefully observed and corrected through diet and lifestyle adjustments.
Six essentials of life
At the heart of Unani philosophy are the Asbab-e-Sitta Zarooriya — the six essentials of life, which include:
1. Air
2. Food and water
3. Movement and repose of the body
4. Psychic movement and repose
5. Sleep and wakefulness
6. Retention and evacuation
“These are foundational to good health,” says Dr Waheed, adding, “Long before the American Diabetes Association suggested walking 10,000 steps daily, Unani already had movement guidelines. We also talk about age-appropriate sleep, emotional balance, and bowel regularity. When these are disturbed, disease follows.”
Addressing mental and emotional well-being
Mental health isn’t separate from physical health in Unani; it’s a core component. “Psychic movement, emotional regulation, and restful sleep are crucial for maintaining balance. Diseases like diabetes, PCOS, and hormonal disorders are often rooted in stress and lifestyle issues. When someone comes to us, we look at their entire picture: emotions, environment, social dynamics, and sleep — not just their symptoms,” says Dr Waheed.
This ancient wisdom is finding its place in modern integrative care. “Cupping is now used alongside physiotherapy for sports injuries and chronic pain,” says Dr Venkateshwarlu, adding, “Lifestyle guidance from Unani is being combined with nutritional counselling, and Unani sleep practices are enhancing mental health therapy.”
Interestingly, the youth are also beginning to embrace these practices. “There’s a clear shift among younger people toward natural and holistic health. From wellness apps to herbal teas and mindfulness, social media has played a key role in reviving interest in traditional systems,” he observes.
Where to begin?
So, how can one incorporate Unani practices into everyday life? “It’s simpler than you think. Start with seasonal diets, herbs suited to your temperament, mild detoxes, regular massages, and adequate rest. Even with a busy urban lifestyle, it’s possible to align your habits with Unani principles and achieve better balance, immunity, and emotional health,” notes Dr Venkateshwarlu.