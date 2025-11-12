Six trans persons booked for attacking man, wife in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A 42-year-old man and his wife were allegedly attacked by a group of trans persons for resisting their demands for money in Keesara on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, P Sadanandam, a private employee from Sri Balaji Enclave in Cheeriyal, had organised a housewarming ceremony at his residence on Saturday.

The next morning, around 6.30 am, two trans persons visited his house and allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh. When he refused, they reportedly abused and threatened him.

A few hours later, about 15 trans persons arrived in three autorickshaws and tried to damage the gate. They also hurled abuses at the family. When Sadanandam resisted, they allegedly attacked him with stones and sticks, injuring his head, back and hands. His right shoulder was fractured. His wife, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted.

Neighbours rushed to help, forcing the attackers to flee. Sadanandam was shifted to a private hospital for treatment.

Keesara police registered a case under Sections 308(3), 118(1), 352 and 351(2) read with 3(5) of the BNS against six accused persons.