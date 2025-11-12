Stories etched in bronze and thread at Kalakriti Art Gallery

For Tallur, showing his works in Hyderabad is part of an ongoing exploration of new audiences. “It’s important to try and meet and understand audiences,” he said. His recent sculptures respond to technological shifts. “I have a special fascination with technology. AI is taking over. One side is excitement, and in the same breath, you experience anxiety. My work is about that — between excitement and anxiety,” he added.

Puri sees this tension as reflective of the cultural moment. “In art history, we’re at a very interesting point. There is AI on one hand, and there is a rediscovery of indigenous art on the other. In the midst of all this, to be creating our own story is especially interesting,” she observed.

For KS Radhakrishnan, the exhibition marks a return to a city he remembers for its curiosity and enthusiasm. “Hyderabad always had a very intelligent audience. People are curious about things brought from other parts of the country,” he said. His contribution includes ten sculptures composed of tiny, golden human figures arranged to explore movement, aspiration, and elevation. “The basic idea of ascending and descending is one of the phenomena being expressed in my own way,” he explained. While each piece stands alone, their interwoven themes reflect collective striving. “We all want to be elevated in life. We make it, we may not make it. But the journey doesn’t stop,” he added.

For him, sculpture becomes a space for thought. “Many people come and have their own thoughts generated from it. The ultimate idea is that you’re creating a space for thinking,” he shared.