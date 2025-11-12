Stories etched in bronze and thread at Kalakriti Art Gallery

One artist bends form into sculpture, another spins stories through threads, and a third breathes life into bronze. Their worlds converge in Sculpting with Light & Darkness at Kalakriti Art Gallery. Curated by guest curator Ina Puri, the exhibition brings together three celebrated sculptors: LN Tallur, Sumakshi Singh, and KS Radhakrishnan — marking the gallery’s 23-year journey as a cultural haven and a space for artistic dialogue.
For Puri, the gathering is as much about conversation as it is about form. “Today, we are having a dialogue,” she said at the preview, gesturing to the artists, adding, “Both of them are exhibiting in Hyderabad for the first time to interact. We are meeting people in this space with the art; without actually walking on the roads and making a physical effort.”
The exhibition’s strength lies in its contrasts: Tallur’s imposing, heavy sculptures stand alongside Singh’s delicate, thread-based installations, while Radhakrishnan’s bronze figures bring narrative and movement. “It’s a very interesting experiment to have three people from three different fields come together. As a curator, to be able to bind it together in a show is very exciting for me,” Puri noted.
Having followed the three artists for years, she describes their visual languages as ‘unique and original’, shaped by memory, mythology, and lineage. She highlights Sumakshi’s childhood-inspired works and Tallur’s engagement with mythological references, while acknowledging Radhakrishnan’s training in Shantiniketan under some of India’s most respected sculptors — a legacy she has watched unfold closely.
For Tallur, showing his works in Hyderabad is part of an ongoing exploration of new audiences. “It’s important to try and meet and understand audiences,” he said. His recent sculptures respond to technological shifts. “I have a special fascination with technology. AI is taking over. One side is excitement, and in the same breath, you experience anxiety. My work is about that — between excitement and anxiety,” he added.
Puri sees this tension as reflective of the cultural moment. “In art history, we’re at a very interesting point. There is AI on one hand, and there is a rediscovery of indigenous art on the other. In the midst of all this, to be creating our own story is especially interesting,” she observed.
For KS Radhakrishnan, the exhibition marks a return to a city he remembers for its curiosity and enthusiasm. “Hyderabad always had a very intelligent audience. People are curious about things brought from other parts of the country,” he said. His contribution includes ten sculptures composed of tiny, golden human figures arranged to explore movement, aspiration, and elevation. “The basic idea of ascending and descending is one of the phenomena being expressed in my own way,” he explained. While each piece stands alone, their interwoven themes reflect collective striving. “We all want to be elevated in life. We make it, we may not make it. But the journey doesn’t stop,” he added.
For him, sculpture becomes a space for thought. “Many people come and have their own thoughts generated from it. The ultimate idea is that you’re creating a space for thinking,” he shared.
As India prepares for the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and the India Art Fair 2026, Sculpting with Light & Darkness arrives at a moment when the country’s artistic voice is expanding — technologically, culturally, and historically. The exhibition is ongoing till December 31.