Telangana HC allows Budvel land e-auction, with rider

HYDERABAD: In a relief to the state government, a bench of the Telangana High Court on Tuesday suspended a single-judge order that had cancelled the proposed e-auction of 4.19 acres of land at Budvel in Rajendranagar. However, the court directed that the highest bidder must not be declared until further orders.

With the interim order, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) can proceed with the e-auction.

The bench of justices Moushumi Bhattacharya and Gadi Praveen Kumar passed the directions while hearing an appeal filed by the state government against a May 2025 single-judge ruling that favoured private parties claiming ownership of the land.

While granting relief to the HMDA, the bench directed the Rangareddy district collector to decide on the private claimants’ representations by December 12, and to provide copies of the order to all parties by December 15. A final decision on the e-auction is to be taken only after December 31.

“HMDA shall not take any steps pursuant to the e-auction in relation to the subject property until two weeks after the district collector decides on the representations of the respondents,” the bench said.

The case will be heard again in January 2026.

During the hearing, Advocate General A Sudharshan Reddy submitted that the disputed parcel is part of a larger 281.61-acre land bank in a high-value zone, worth hundreds of crores, and that continuing the stay would compel the government to refund deposits made by bidders, burdening the state exchequer.

Counsel for the private parties argued that although the authorities issued notices after the single-judge order and they attended a hearing in June, no further action followed, leading to their complaint of official inaction.

Recording the arguments, the bench issued the directions and adjourned the matter.