Thiruveer: Owning His Story

Tell us about your journey into the film industry.

I didn’t enjoy doing a regular job, so I started exploring other options and found acting. It felt exciting and new, and that curiosity pulled me towards theatre. That’s really how my journey began; one step into theatre, and everything else followed.

How has the experience been from the time you started working in films?

Every day has been a learning experience. I began with acting, then slowly learned about the camera, lighting, how to focus shots… everything. I also worked as an assistant director in the beginning, which helped me understand pre-production, post-production, and even dubbing. With The Great Pre-Wedding Show, I stepped into co-production as well. It’s been a continuous journey of learning.