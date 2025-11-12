Thiruveer: Owning His Story

From small theatre stages to the big screen, actor P Thiruveer has carved his own space in Telugu cinema with grit, sincerity, and an unmistakable presence on screen. Known for films like Masooda, Sin and most recently The Great Pre-Wedding Show, Thiruveer has become an inspiration for young actors who dream of finding their voice in the industry. What began as a reluctant search for an alternative career turned into a journey of discovery, learning, and evolution — both as an actor and now as a co-producer. After the success of The Great Pre-Wedding Show, CE caught up with him to talk about the grind behind the glamour, his creative process, and what keeps him moving forward.
Excerpts
Tell us about your journey into the film industry.
I didn’t enjoy doing a regular job, so I started exploring other options and found acting. It felt exciting and new, and that curiosity pulled me towards theatre. That’s really how my journey began; one step into theatre, and everything else followed.
How has the experience been from the time you started working in films?
Every day has been a learning experience. I began with acting, then slowly learned about the camera, lighting, how to focus shots… everything. I also worked as an assistant director in the beginning, which helped me understand pre-production, post-production, and even dubbing. With The Great Pre-Wedding Show, I stepped into co-production as well. It’s been a continuous journey of learning.
What challenges have you faced personally and professionally?
There’s pressure, and there’s also a lot of free time in this field. How you handle that balance matters. Yoga, spending time with friends, travelling; these keep me grounded. Managing finances is also a challenge, but I focus on staying engaged and moving forward.
How was your experience working on The Great Pre-Wedding Show?
When I first heard the story, I loved it. Then I learned that the budget was very small, and I felt I should support it, so I came on board as a co-producer. The shoot felt like a family trip; we had fun while working. Whatever the director narrated, he executed exactly that, and the laughter we shared on set is the same laughter the audience is enjoying now.
Your favourite scene in the film?
The climax scene where I take out my phone and say, ‘This is also a pre-wedding shoot’. That moment stayed with me. It’s very close to my heart.
What do you enjoy doing in your free time?
I used to play cricket a lot, but now I don’t play much. I spend time touring with friends, visiting our small farm in Chevella, or going to Karimnagar. I watch movies — either in theatres or on TV — and when I have time, I listen to narrations or read scripts.
What kind of content do you enjoy watching online?
I love drama. If you ask me what I’ve binge-watched the most, it’s Amrutha and Sontham. I’ve watched Mani Ratnam’s Amrutha countless times. I used to watch many series earlier, but lately narrations and scripts take up most of my time. Recently, I watched the Kannada web series Ayyana Mane. In Telugu, it’s been a while.
Any directors you wish to work with?
Chandra Sekhar Yeleti and Vivek Athreya.
If not films, what career would you have chosen?
I would probably be working in a pharmaceutical company. I completed my graduation in Biochemistry, so I might have stayed in that field.
What keeps you motivated?
The fact that I’ve come this far. Going back is not an option, and that thought pushes me every day.
Who inspired you to enter films?
Many — Rajinikanth garu, Chiranjeevi garu, NT Rama Rao garu, Rajendra Prasad garu, the late Kota Srinivasa Rao garu, Mohan Babu garu… the list is long.
What is a compliment that means a lot to you?
People now say, ‘If it’s Thiruveer’s movie, we have to watch it — his films are always good’. Hearing that gives me immense happiness.
How do you define success?
Success, to me, is happiness.
What does cinema mean to you?
Cinema is a powerful medium.