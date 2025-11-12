UoH deploys drones for large-scale seed dispersal

HYDERABAD: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has taken a step towards ecological restoration and sustainability through its initiative, Mission Green – Seed for Future. Organised by the Centre for Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences (CEOAS) in collaboration with Rotary International District 3150, the project marks the first-ever use of drone technology for large-scale seed dispersal within the university campus.

Drones flew across select green zones, scattering native fruit and flowering seeds encased in nutrient-rich organic compost.

Prof Chakravarthi, Head of the Department of Earth, Ocean and Atmospheric Sciences, who conceptualised and led the initiative, told the TNIE: “The idea was born from a desire to strengthen the campus’s rich biodiversity. The university is home to hundreds of bird species and diverse flora and fauna. The initiative is aimed at enhancing the floral component of this ecosystem, especially to provide native fruit-bearing plants that support bird and insect populations.”

He said that only native horticultural fruit seeds — such as berries, cherries and flowering plants — were used to maintain ecological balance. “We consciously avoided foreign or invasive species. Grasslands were left untouched as they already play a vital role in maintaining the carbon balance,” he added.