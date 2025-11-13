Education, reimagined boldly

At 19, most people are still figuring out what they want to do. Pavan Allena was already trying to build something from scratch. That first attempt — a blur of passion, chaos, and unstructured ambition — quietly planted the seed for Bower, an entrepreneurial school redefining how young people learn to think, build, and fail forward.

Today, after reaching over 1.5 lakh students through his earlier venture, Metamorphosis, and raising Rs 11.5 crore in seed funding for Bower, he’s on a mission to make entrepreneurship a mindset, not a subject. From AI-powered learning systems to global campuses, his journey proves that clarity often emerges from chaos and that the best classrooms are the ones where learning comes from doing.