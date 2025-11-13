Sanjay Thumma: Ingredient is hero, not chef

Culinary expert, MasterChef Telugu judge, and the beloved Vah Chef, Sanjay Thumma needs no introduction. Known for taking Telugu cuisine to a global audience, he has made the two Telugu states proud. Recently announced as the brand ambassador for Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill Pvt Ltd (Minar), Chef Sanjay speaks about this collaboration and his journey in the culinary world.
Excerpts
Tell us about your collaboration with Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill.
As chefs, people often call us heroes of the kitchen — but the real hero is always the ingredient. Whenever I teach cooking, I start with how to choose good ingredients. Anyone can buy tomatoes or potatoes, but selecting the right flour is difficult. Minar and I share a similar philosophy. I wanted to inspire people to cook and eat fresh; Minar wanted to offer high-quality flour so people could enjoy the best food. Everyone was already using Minar flour, and as they expanded, they wanted a brand ambassador. That’s how this partnership happened — our journeys aligned over good food.
How did you begin your cooking journey and rise as a MasterChef?
I loved cooking as a child, and my parents encouraged it. But when I became a teenager and had to choose a profession, everyone said no to cooking. They asked, ‘Will you wash dishes in a kitchen?’ Because they thought cooking was a low-profile job. But if you love what you do, you can reach any height. Today, the same people bring their children and grandchildren to me and say, ‘They want to become a chef. Can you guide them?’ This profession is tough, but success comes when you put your heart into it. Food excites me: the aroma, taste and feeling. I consider it God’s blessing that I can create that joy for others.
Were there any challenges you faced?
People talk about their struggles, but I choose to remember the positive things. Even today when I meet my childhood neighbours or aunties, they’re surprised that I’m still so warm toward them. The only challenge I remember is that I am not good at managing money. When I started a business, that was tough. In business, you have to love money — but I love my work more. Fortunately, money kept coming because of that.
Who is your inspiration?
Parents are natural inspirations, their influence stays. My son is an automobile engineer, and the advice I give him today comes from what shaped me as a child. Throughout life, many people give you encouragement. When I wanted to join hotel management, an uncle took me to a five-star hotel to show me the world of hospitality. Everyone who gives a spark matters.
What keeps you so positive?
I once read that a child absorbs 50% of a parent’s personality till age seven, six percent by age fifteen, and zero by twenty-one. It’s not genetics — it’s what we choose to notice and remember. I focus on the good. If someone does something wrong, I learn and move forward. My circle keeps me balanced. My travel group is full of 27-year-olds; my closest friends are in their 80s — even my father. Being around different age groups keeps me grounded and happy.
What is your daily dose of motivation?
These days, I spend a lot of time on my farm. Animals keep me curious, even a rose can inspire me. Nature motivates me.
What is that one ingredient that makes a dish tasty?
Heat and freshness. My food never waits, it goes from the pan to the mouth. Fresh food keeps the mind and body fresh.
What does success mean to you?
Success is happiness. Today, when I look at my father, I feel he is successful; because he has a son who will go out of his way for him. In my last years, if someone does the same for me, that is success. Everything else is just part of the journey.