Sanjay Thumma: Ingredient is hero, not chef

Tell us about your collaboration with Sree Sai Roller Flour Mill.

As chefs, people often call us heroes of the kitchen — but the real hero is always the ingredient. Whenever I teach cooking, I start with how to choose good ingredients. Anyone can buy tomatoes or potatoes, but selecting the right flour is difficult. Minar and I share a similar philosophy. I wanted to inspire people to cook and eat fresh; Minar wanted to offer high-quality flour so people could enjoy the best food. Everyone was already using Minar flour, and as they expanded, they wanted a brand ambassador. That’s how this partnership happened — our journeys aligned over good food.

How did you begin your cooking journey and rise as a MasterChef?

I loved cooking as a child, and my parents encouraged it. But when I became a teenager and had to choose a profession, everyone said no to cooking. They asked, ‘Will you wash dishes in a kitchen?’ Because they thought cooking was a low-profile job. But if you love what you do, you can reach any height. Today, the same people bring their children and grandchildren to me and say, ‘They want to become a chef. Can you guide them?’ This profession is tough, but success comes when you put your heart into it. Food excites me: the aroma, taste and feeling. I consider it God’s blessing that I can create that joy for others.