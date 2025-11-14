CM Revanth Reddy invites world-class varsities, tech giants to help reshape Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended an invitation to leading global academic institutions like Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad, positioning the city as an emerging hub for world-class education.

Speaking at the annual conclave of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Delhi on Thursday, he said, “Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these Ivy League programmes because of easier visa rules and lower costs.”

Revanth also announced that the government plans to name major roads in Hyderabad after corporates. “In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google, Meta, TCS or Infosys Street,” he said, urging global investors to tap into Telangana’s growing potential as part of his $1 trillion state economy vision by 2034 and $3 trillion SGDP target by 2047.

The chief minister also highlighted the favourable investment climate in the state and assured consistent political support for investors. “We have had several governments run by the Congress or other parties, but we have all supported investments and investors for the last 35 years,” the chief minister said.