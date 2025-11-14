CM Revanth Reddy invites world-class varsities, tech giants to help reshape Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has extended an invitation to leading global academic institutions like Harvard, Stanford and Oxford to establish offshore campuses in Hyderabad, positioning the city as an emerging hub for world-class education.
Speaking at the annual conclave of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum in Delhi on Thursday, he said, “Once Harvard, Stanford or Oxford sets up an offshore campus in Hyderabad, many students from the Global South can attend these Ivy League programmes because of easier visa rules and lower costs.”
Revanth also announced that the government plans to name major roads in Hyderabad after corporates. “In India, most roads are named after political leaders. Let us change that in Hyderabad to have Google, Meta, TCS or Infosys Street,” he said, urging global investors to tap into Telangana’s growing potential as part of his $1 trillion state economy vision by 2034 and $3 trillion SGDP target by 2047.
The chief minister also highlighted the favourable investment climate in the state and assured consistent political support for investors. “We have had several governments run by the Congress or other parties, but we have all supported investments and investors for the last 35 years,” the chief minister said.
Musi riverfront to rival London: CM
Emphasising the state’s advantages, he noted, “I represent one of India’s youngest, most exciting and successful states, Telangana. Hyderabad is centrally located, has no major security risks, enjoys great weather and world-class infrastructure. We are the gateway to the entire Indian market and a major destination for GCCs. Come and invest in my state.”
Revanth further outlined the government’s priorities for the coming years. “My biggest focus for the future includes the economic empowerment of women, the best education and skills, and urban development — particularly making Hyderabad a truly world-class city, with top amenities and the highest quality of living,” he said.
Showcasing flagship projects, he said, “Bharat Future City will be India’s most advanced, world-class city, spread across 30,000 acres. After rejuvenation, the Musi riverfront will offer an experience comparable to London, Tokyo, Dubai or Seoul. It will also enhance the night economy in the city.”
He also detailed several major infrastructure initiatives, including a dry port, Hyderabad Metro Rail expansion, regional ring road, radial roads and a manufacturing zone between the RRR and ORR. “Telangana is aiming to become the global answer to the China+1 alternative,” the chief minister said.
Former Cisco CEO and tech legend John Chambers lauded the chief minister’s vision for Telangana, calling it “bold, clear and very achievable,” and expressed his full support. “His description of game-changer projects and their social impact was very impressive,” Chambers said.
Mukesh Aghi, CEO and president of USISPF, added, “In response to the invitation of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to our members, most of us will try to attend the Telangana Rising Global Summit being organised by the state on December 8 and 9 in Hyderabad to unveil and showcase the comprehensive vision for the state.”