AIMIM's Owaisi optimistic after Congress victory in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the Congress’ victory in Jubilee Hills was a “big one” after its success in the 2023 Assembly polls.
Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi congratulated Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav for the bypoll victory. He also revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had called him and thanked him for the victory.
The MIM chief also said that effective coordination led to the victory of the Congress candidate. “Now, the Jubilee Hills will get all basic amenities like sewerage lines, roads and others,” he added.
Referring to comments of the BRS leaders after their defeat in the bypoll, Asaduddin said that the AIMIM candidate too lost after securing 70,000 votes in Thakurganj Assembly segment in Bihar.
Asaduddin Owaisi“MIM won five seats in the Bihar Assembly polls,” Owaisi said and added that he received information that the four EVMs were damaged in Balrampur Assembly segment, which he said was a stronghold of his party.
“The election officials are counting VVPATS and hopefully, we will secure this seat too,” he said.
The seat was however secured by Sangita Devi of LJP (RV). She defeated MIM’s Mohammad Adil Hasan by a slender margin of 389 votes.