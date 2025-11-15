AIMIM's Owaisi optimistic after Congress victory in Jubilee Hills bypoll

HYDERABAD: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday said that the Congress’ victory in Jubilee Hills was a “big one” after its success in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Speaking to reporters here, Owaisi congratulated Congress candidate V Naveen Yadav for the bypoll victory. He also revealed that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had called him and thanked him for the victory.

The MIM chief also said that effective coordination led to the victory of the Congress candidate. “Now, the Jubilee Hills will get all basic amenities like sewerage lines, roads and others,” he added.