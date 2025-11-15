Babylon Brewery & Club 2.0: Celebration sculpted in stone and light

Hyderabad’s nightlife scene has officially entered a new era with the unveiling of Babylon Brewery & Club 2.0 — a sprawling one-lakh-square-foot experiential destination in Nanakramguda. More than a club, bar, or restaurant, Babylon is envisioned as a living universe of celebration, where architecture, gastronomy, craft beer, and immersive entertainment merge into one grand spectacle.
Reimagined from the legacy of the original Babylon, this next chapter is an awe-inspiring evolution — a sensory symphony of stone, steel, and sound. Towering arches, cascading water features, colossal domes, sculpted walls, and dramatic lighting come together to craft a world that feels both ancient and futuristic. “This is not just space,” says the man behind the creation, Anil Bung, “It’s storytelling built into every corner. And not only that we have a premium section where we people can do a private get-together with dedicated chef and exclusive menu. Another thing what we have done is build a separate club portion with a dedicated entry, so that guests can enjoy whichever vibe they want — lounge or club.”
By day, Babylon Brewery is a sunlit sanctuary — a place for craft brews, conversations, and leisurely bites. As twilight falls, the transformation is electric. LED constellations shimmer across soaring domes, music pulses through multi-level floors, and the venue morphs into a magnetic playground of light, rhythm, and revelry. Every moment feels cinematic, designed not just to be seen, but to be felt.
“When we did Babylon 1, the name came much later — it just didn’t look like Babylon,” recalls Anil, adding, “We couldn’t fully bring the concept alive then. This time, we decided to build Babylon — that mythical city between history and imagination — right here in Hyderabad.”
It took three years to bring the vision to life. “We wanted to create something that’s impossible to replicate. The stone cladding alone took six months, done by artisans from Rajasthan. Even the waterfall is built from real stone, not FRP. Everything here is meant to last, not just impress,” he says.
While the original team from Babylon 1 returns, the focus, Anil insists, isn’t on celebrity chefs. “This was never meant to be a chef-driven space. It’s about experience — guests remember the vibe, not who’s in the kitchen,” he shares.
The ‘brewery’ in the name is more than branding and its long-awaited. “When we did Babylon 1, we were promised a license in two months. It took three years. This time, we’re among the first 18 breweries on the approved list. We’ll be brewing soon, but until then, we’re serving up great food, cocktails, and an unforgettable ambiance,” he shares.
After the unprecedented success of Babylon 1, the team chose to go bigger, but not denser. The new space, though spread across 1,00,000 sq ft, seats only 750 to 1,000 guests. “We don’t want to cram people in. We want them to breathe, lounge, and indulge — like in the world’s best clubs. It’s not about ROI anymore; it’s about experience,” he notes.
With Babylon 2.0, Anil hopes to craft not just a destination but a Hyderabad landmark. “Just like the Charminar or Ramoji, we want people to say, ‘Have you been to Babylon?’ That’s the legacy we’re building,” he says.
After a delightful heart-to-heart with Anil, our appetites were more than ready to explore what the new Babylon Brewery & Club 2.0 had to offer. We began with two of their signature platters — the Bamboo Dim Sum Basket (Veg) and Chicken Wings. Each platter features 16 pieces in four distinct flavours, beautifully presented and perfect for sharing.
The Bamboo Dim Sum Basket offered an elegant mix of Cantose Vegetable, Cheese & Chilli Oil, Mushroom Cream Cheese, and Truffle Edamame — with the Cheese & Chilli Oil dim sums stealing the spotlight for their perfect balance of heat and comfort. The Chicken Wings platter, meanwhile, was a flavour fiesta with BBQ Sauce, Hot Wings, Mango Habanero, and Garlic Parmesan, served alongside corn on the cob, fries, and dips — a hearty crowd-pleaser that hit every craving.
We continued our culinary journey with Mexican Corn Avocado Toast, Refried Bean Nachos, Chilli Lamb Nachos, Five Spice Chicken Fry, and Mutton Pepper Fry, along with a colourful selection of Veg Sushis — Caterpillar Avocado, Asparagus Tempura, Goma Crispy Mushroom, and Veg California. Each dish held its own, but the Five Spice Chicken Fry and Mutton Pepper Fry were undeniable stars — crisp, aromatic, and bursting with bold, familiar flavours.
Then came the grand finale — desserts that looked straight out of a dream. The 20-Layer Chocolate Cake, Kataifi Ice Cream, and Tiramisu on Ice arrived like a show-stopping parade. The towering chocolate cake, complete with a dramatic knife poised on top, was pure indulgence — layer after layer of rich, velvety goodness. As we savoured the last bite, it was hard not to drift into thoughts of the mythical city that inspired it all — Babylon, a world of grandeur, passion, and promise.
We left with sweet memories and a simple vow: to return soon, and relive the magic once more.