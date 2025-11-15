Babylon Brewery & Club 2.0: Celebration sculpted in stone and light

“When we did Babylon 1, the name came much later — it just didn’t look like Babylon,” recalls Anil, adding, “We couldn’t fully bring the concept alive then. This time, we decided to build Babylon — that mythical city between history and imagination — right here in Hyderabad.”

It took three years to bring the vision to life. “We wanted to create something that’s impossible to replicate. The stone cladding alone took six months, done by artisans from Rajasthan. Even the waterfall is built from real stone, not FRP. Everything here is meant to last, not just impress,” he says.

While the original team from Babylon 1 returns, the focus, Anil insists, isn’t on celebrity chefs. “This was never meant to be a chef-driven space. It’s about experience — guests remember the vibe, not who’s in the kitchen,” he shares.

The ‘brewery’ in the name is more than branding and its long-awaited. “When we did Babylon 1, we were promised a license in two months. It took three years. This time, we’re among the first 18 breweries on the approved list. We’ll be brewing soon, but until then, we’re serving up great food, cocktails, and an unforgettable ambiance,” he shares.

After the unprecedented success of Babylon 1, the team chose to go bigger, but not denser. The new space, though spread across 1,00,000 sq ft, seats only 750 to 1,000 guests. “We don’t want to cram people in. We want them to breathe, lounge, and indulge — like in the world’s best clubs. It’s not about ROI anymore; it’s about experience,” he notes.