DGP leads fight to rein in rising road accidents in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: Telangana DGP B Shivadhar Reddy said on Friday that almost every family has been affected by road accidents in some form, either through relatives or close members who have fallen victim. He, along with Hyderabad CP VC Sajjanar, launched the ‘Arrive Alive’ programme at LB Stadium to promote road safety awareness across the state.

The DGP expressed concern over the rising number of road fatalities, noting that while around 800 people are killed in murder cases annually in Telangana, nearly 8,000 die in road accidents each year. Most victims, he said, are pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

Shivadhar stressed that drivers must remain alert to their surroundings and use “common sense” on the roads, pointing out that some riders wear helmets without fastening them. “If not buckled up, what is the use of wearing it?” he asked.

He said road accidents are a serious issue that must be addressed urgently. The ‘Arrive Alive’ programme, he added, will soon be taken across Telangana as part of a wider awareness drive. Defensive driving, being conscious of others and one’s surroundings, is essential for safety, he said.

Hyderabad CP Sajjanar said that on average, about 3,000 road accidents occur in the city every year, leading to around 300 deaths. Despite frequent awareness campaigns, he said many continue to violate traffic rules. He added that stricter enforcement measures would soon be taken, including forming special teams.