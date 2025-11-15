Mazzo’s new menu: Rooftop reverie of flavours

Perched atop the Marriott Executive Apartments in Gachibowli, where the breeze welcomes you with open arms, Mazzo’s new menu arrives like a gift wrapped in shiny paper — familiar in fragrance, yet refreshing in its lingering surprise. It’s a journey through the kitchens of the peninsula, woven with temple-town wisdom, toddy-shop boldness, and home-style warmth, all plated with quiet, modern grace.

Curated by Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, the menu traces a memory-map inspired by his Malaysian roots and the festive streets of Madurai. “This menu is our way of inviting guests to taste the peninsula’s breadth through elegant, contemporary expressions — meant for sharing, lingering, and returning to, whether over a family meal, a sharp business lunch, or sunset cocktails with a view,” says the chef.