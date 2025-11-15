Mazzo’s new menu: Rooftop reverie of flavours

Perched atop the Marriott Executive Apartments in Gachibowli, where the breeze welcomes you with open arms, Mazzo’s new menu arrives like a gift wrapped in shiny paper — familiar in fragrance, yet refreshing in its lingering surprise. It’s a journey through the kitchens of the peninsula, woven with temple-town wisdom, toddy-shop boldness, and home-style warmth, all plated with quiet, modern grace.
Curated by Chef de Cuisine Suresh Rajan Pillai, the menu traces a memory-map inspired by his Malaysian roots and the festive streets of Madurai. “This menu is our way of inviting guests to taste the peninsula’s breadth through elegant, contemporary expressions — meant for sharing, lingering, and returning to, whether over a family meal, a sharp business lunch, or sunset cocktails with a view,” says the chef.
The food highlights include Tangra Chicken, Chicken 65, Mahi Tikka, Madurai Mutton Sukka, Mutton Ularthiyathu, Prawn Tempura, Butter Chicken with Malabar Paratha, and Murgh Dum Biryani. But what elevated the rooftop experience, was their refreshed cocktail programme by The Mixology Studio. They reinterpreted Hyderabad’s Nizami elegance through the soul of the South. Infused with ingredients like filter coffee, curry leaf, gongura, palm jaggery, vetiver, and kodampuli, the cocktails blended craft with culture. Signatures such as Ocean of Pearls, Zafrani Qubani Royale, Amber Diwan, Paan-e-Mahal, Filter Flip, The Butterfly Effect, and The Four Arches unfold like liquid stories — layered, evocative, yet rooted.
The experience concluded on a nostalgic yet refined note with Sheer Khorma, reimagined for balance and depth — a touch of indulgence without overwhelming sweetness.