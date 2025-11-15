Soaked in Celebration

With the cool breeze of November comes the familiar aroma of candied fruit, citrus zest, warm spices, and the unmistakable spirit of Christmas. Across luxury hotels, the age-old tradition of cake mixing officially signals the beginning of the festive season. What started centuries ago as a community ritual in Europe has evolved into a joyful prelude to Christmas celebrations in India — a moment where friends, families, chefs, and guests gather to fold the essence of the season into rich, fragrant fruit mixes.

We visited Sheraton Hyderabad and Taj Krishna, where the rituals unfolded with as much warmth as grandeur. Clad in aprons, gloves, and Santa hats, participants gathered around long tables overflowing with glazed cherries, apricots, prunes, figs, raisins, cranberries, and assorted nuts — all waiting to be soaked in an indulgent medley of rum, brandy, and wine. The air filled with laughter, the clinking of bottles, and the rustle of dried fruits — creating a sensory overture to the season of joy.