Telangana HC cautions HYDRAA commissioner over illegal demolitions, warns against misuse of authority

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Friday reprimanded A V Ranganath, HYDRAA Commissioner, during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by Mohammadi Begum. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy cautioned the official against misusing authority and carrying out demolitions without following due process.

Appearing virtually, Ranganath was reminded that state authorities must act strictly within the law and cannot exercise power arbitrarily.

“Authority is given to do good for the people. If you want to show your power, the court has superior power. What we have to do, we will do. Don’t make us use such power,” Justice Vijaysen Reddy warned.

The court expressed concern over reports of demolitions of small shelters on plots measuring 50 to 100 square yards, often on weekends without prior notice.

He stressed that even if lands fall within buffer zones or lake beds, demolitions must follow legal procedures. “From where are you getting the power to demolish without proper notice? There must be some order. Follow rules,” he added.

The matter relates to earlier orders maintaining status quo on four acres in Khanamet village, Serilingampally mandal. HYDRAA was allowed to seek modification only if the agency intended to carry out lawful rejuvenation and beautification of Tammidi Kunta Tank without obstructing or dumping on the petitioner’s land.

Ranganath said HYDRAA acted lawfully, removing bio-waste and debris to prevent flooding in Hi-Tech City, Metal Charminar, and nearby areas, based on complaints through the Praja Vani programme. Petitioner’s counsel Tarun G Reddy argued authorities continued digging despite court directions.

The hearing was adjourned to November 27, with respondents directed to file counters.