When Hyderabad hit the 'Madhur' notes

There are artists who perform for crowds and then there are artists who create moments. Madhur Sharma had always belonged to the latter. When he returned to Hyderabad for India Tour 4.0, the city felt as if it had been waiting for him, holding space for his voice and the emotion it carried. The timing had turned poetic too: Andaaz-e-Karam, one of his most heartfelt creations, released the very same day. What followed was a conversation shaped by nostalgia, surrender, love, and the truth that had always guided Madhur’s music.
Excerpts
What does it feel like to be back in Hyderabad?
It always feels amazing to be back in Hyderabad. The city has given me so much love every time I’m here. The energy just feels different. People here connect deeply with music, and that makes performing in Hyderabad truly special.
How did Hyderabad’s energy feel this time?
The crowd here sings from their heart. You can actually feel their energy bouncing back at you. That’s what makes every Hyderabad show unforgettable. It becomes a two-way exchange of emotion and music.
Tell us about your journey and what makes India Tour 4.0 special for you?
It’s been a beautiful journey full of learning, love, and insane memories. India Tour 4.0 is special because it’s not just about performing songs; it’s about connecting deeper with people who’ve been part of my musical journey since day one.
Andaaz-e-Karam released on the same day of your Hyderabad show. How does it feel to perform the song live?
It feels surreal. The song is extremely close to my heart, and performing it live on the day of its release feels like giving it life in front of the audience. It’s the most beautiful kind of celebration.
The song speaks of love, loss, and surrender with a gentle ache. What emotion were you sitting with when you created it?
When I created Andaaz-e-Karam, I was sitting with gratitude and pain together; that bittersweet space where love meets acceptance. It’s about surrendering, even when it hurts.
Was the unreciprocated love in Andaaz-e-Karam personal?
Every artist carries their own stories, but unreciprocated love is something every human experiences at some point. So it becomes less about me and more about expressing a shared emotion.
Which line from Andaaz-e-Karam hits you the hardest?
My favourite part is: ‘Woh bhi apne na hue, dil bhi gaya haathon se, aise aane se toh behtar tha na aana dil ka’. When I was recording and even while shooting in Ladakh, I actually cried. I don’t even know why — something about that line overwhelmed me. It’s simple, but the depth stays with you long after the music ends.
Your version of Kehna Galat X Halka Suroor has crossed 100 million on YouTube. How does that feel?
It feels overwhelming. That song was made straight from the heart, and to see it touch 100 million hearts is a blessing. It reminds me that honest music always finds its way to people.
Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s influence runs deep in your music. What’s the biggest lesson his legacy has taught you?
The biggest lesson Ustad sahab taught me, without even meeting him — is truth. (laughs) The truth in your voice, emotion and surrender. His music was never about perfection but about devotion. I try to bring that same honesty into everything I do.
Your concerts often feel spiritual — people don’t just listen, they feel it. What goes through your mind in those moments?
In those moments, I honestly stop thinking. I feel like I’m just a medium and something larger is flowing through all of us. When the entire crowd sings together, it stops being a concert, it becomes a prayer.
Your music blends Sufi soul with a modern heartbeat. How do you balance the timeless with the trending?
The key is honesty. I never try to fit into trends. I let emotions guide me and then use the modern soundscape to connect with today’s generation. The soul always remains Sufi.
Upcoming projects.
There are a couple of Sufi and original compositions lined up. I’m planning to travel to Dubai this month to shoot a music video. It’s completely different from qawwali ; it’s a pop song written, composed, and sung by me. I’m also working on collaborations close to my roots, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear what’s coming next.