HMDA set to prepare plans for modernising road network in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has initiated an exercise to prepare Road Development Plans (RDPs) and Junction Improvement Plans (JIPs). As part of this initiative, a Differential Global Positioning System (DGPS) survey is being carried out for existing and proposed road networks, capturing multi-satellite readings and traffic data in line with Indian Roads Congress (IRC) standards.

The initiative is expected to reshape road connectivity, streamline traffic movement and bring uniformity to road engineering standards across the rapidly expanding metropolitan region. HMDA, which spans 10,472.7 sq km across 11 districts, 104 mandals and 1,355 villages, is set to empanel survey consultants for preparing RDPs, JIPs, drone surveys and sketch plans.

The advanced DGPS-based survey mechanism, offering sub-centimetre accuracy, will generate precise geo-spatial data that will form the scientific basis for future road designs as per IRC guidelines.

The selected consultants will prepare comprehensive RDPs covering corridor alignments, cross-sections and design layouts, and develop detailed junction improvement plans addressing operational issues, enhancing traffic flow and ensuring pedestrian and vehicular safety.

Surveys will be conducted using DGPS and total station equipment to capture property-level details and existing ground features. Consultants will be required to conduct detailed topographic and DGPS/GPS surveys to collect accurate spatial data — including property boundaries, road corridors and existing infrastructure — and analyse traffic patterns, road geometry and intersection performance to identify deficiencies and propose improvements.