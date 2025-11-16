Hyderabad Metro Rail dataset goes live on Google Maps

HYDERABAD: Real-time Hyderabad Metro Rail timings are now available on Google Maps after the state government released the city’s full transit dataset in an open, standardised format.

Information Technology Minister D Sridhar Babu said the Open Data Telangana portal, working with Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited, has published the complete General Transit Feed Specification (GTFS) dataset covering all three corridors, 118 stations and 6,958 scheduled weekly trips.

Hyderabad Metro, the country’s second-largest network by route length after Delhi, operates close to 69 km across three corridors.

He said the GTFS format enables automatic syncing of schedule changes or delays with Google Maps and other navigation apps, offering commuters live arrival updates and route options. “This marks a step forward in urban mobility and commuter convenience,” Sridhar Babu said.

A similar GTFS dataset for TGRTC buses in the Greater Hyderabad zone, covering 50,807 weekly trips and 5,920 stops, is nearly ready and will be released soon. Once published, the system will support integrated metro-and-bus trip planning on a single platform.

The minister said the initiative is part of Telangana’s broader effort to build data-driven digital public infrastructure for transport.