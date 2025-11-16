Oases of opportunity bloom in Hyderabad for young dreams

HYDERABAD: While some neighbourhoods in the city of Hyderabad can feel like deserts for young dreams, oases have taken root in Rasoolpura and Fatehnagar. Founded by alumni of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIM-A), the Udbhav Schools offer steady access to education, modern teaching and support for children who might otherwise be overlooked.

Inspired by former Reserve Bank of India Governor C Rangarajan, who taught at IIM-A, bureaucrat SV Ramana Murthy and his friends created a trust with a clear purpose: to use their skills for social change. Their belief was simple — poverty should not deny a child an education.

Speaking to TNIE, SV Ramana Murthy, former DGP, Andhra Pradesh, and chairman and managing trustee of the alumni trust, says, “With time I have come to believe that true progress begins when knowledge is touched by compassion — when education becomes the bridge that turns privilege into purpose and gives every child the chance to dream and stand tall.”

Their work began in 2012 in Rasoolpura, a notified slum. The founders wanted to bring quality education to children from families of daily wage earners, domestic workers, single parents and others living in hardship. The result was an English-medium school offering classes from kindergarten to 10, now a second home to more than 650 children.

Encouraged by this response, the team opened a second school in 2019 in Shastri Nagar, Fatehnagar. It now supports nearly 340 students with the same focus on strong academics and overall development.

Varsha, headmistress (secondary), and Naseer, headmistress (primary) in Rasoolpura, say, “Most of our students come from humble backgrounds within a 1–2 km radius. Many face difficulties at home, where education is not encouraged. Yet their enthusiasm to learn stands out.