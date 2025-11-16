Quiz competitions, adventure camps: Testing new formula for success of Telangana govt school students

SANGAREDDY: Extracurricular activities such as quiz competitions and adventure camps were once seen as privileges of private schools, far from the reach of students in government hostels. But in Sangareddy district, that gap is narrowing. With confidence in their students’ potential, district officials are bringing these opportunities to them, sending a clear message: intellect and courage can take you far.
The district administration is working to build the confidence of poor and middle-class students in government schools and prepare them to face challenges. With this support, students are stepping up. Many have shown strong interest in the quiz competitions and adventure camps organised in remote areas like Narayankhed.
District Collector P Pravinya believes that fostering a competitive spirit will help students face future exams. Along with Narayankhed Sub-Collector Uma Harathi, she organised a quiz competition specifically for government school students in the region.
Students from 49 government schools in Narayankhed first competed at the school level and then at the mandal level. Top performers from classes 8, 9 and 10 were grouped into seven teams. The competition had four main rounds and a buzzer round, and the students impressed officials with their quick thinking.
Speaking to TNIE, Pravinya says she was pleased to see students proving that they can excel when encouraged. Quizzes based on their daily lessons, she noted, help strengthen comprehension and reasoning.
In another initiative, an adventure camp was set up at the Manjeera filter bed near Sangareddy, where girl students stay overnight in tents and take part in sports and outdoor activities. Recently, KGBV students from Pulkal and Chowtkur mandals attended the camp. Girls from the Chowtkur KGBV hostel say such activities were never offered earlier in government institutions, and the new exposure has boosted their confidence.