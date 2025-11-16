Retired from service, not his calling: Official ensures education for all

SANGAREDDY: Shut out from the formal education system as a child, not for lack of will, but for lack of means, a retired Mandal Education Officer (MEO) knows how the sting of exclusion feels. Having once relied on the kindness of relatives and government hostels to study, D Anjaiah has spent his life — first as a teacher, then as an MEO and now in retirement — ensuring no child suffers the same fate. For him, enrolling dropouts and child labourers is not just a duty, but a debt he continues to repay.
Born into an impoverished family, Anjaiah’s parents, both daily wage labourers, could barely make ends meet, let alone fund his education. To ease their burden, he stayed with his maternal uncle for a time and later continued his studies in government hostels. His perseverance bore fruit when he secured a job as a school assistant in 1995.
Unlike many who treat teaching as routine, Anjaiah has always gone beyond the call of duty. “I know the value of education very well. My own life has been a lesson,” he tells TNIE. “Despite the government spending so much on education, some parents still send their children to factories for trivial reasons instead of to school. Others stop attending midway, ignoring even their mothers’ pleas. It pains me deeply to see this.”
Recalling his own struggle, he says, “When I was young, I wanted to study but had no facilities. My parents couldn’t afford it. I lived for some time with my maternal uncle, and later completed my Intermediate, Degree and BEd while staying in hostels. Through the District Selection Committee, I finally secured a teaching job in 1995.”
“Had I given up back then, I would never have become an MEO,” he adds. “That’s why, whenever I see a child who should be in school, I make it my mission to get them enrolled, at least in a hostel if not nearby. Once a child enters the education system, they will find their way in life. Even if they don’t land a government job, they can build a future through private work or self-employment. That belief keeps me going. There’s no money in this; only immense satisfaction.”
Anjaiah’s first posting was at Tadkal High School in Kangti mandal. Three years later, he was transferred to Jharasangam. Whether as a teacher or as in-charge MEO, bringing back dropouts and rescuing child labourers remained central to his work. “When I tried to enrol child labourers, their employers would often get angry. I faced many obstacles and even had to approach the police at times. But my goal was simple — to give others the chance I once had,” he says.
During his service, Anjaiah enrolled nearly eight thousand dropouts and child labourers. His work earned him a national-level award in 2014, presented by then minister Smriti Irani, and the best teacher award at the district level.
A dedicated social worker, Anjaiah is an active member of the Rotary Club and has donated blood 46 times. His spirit of service began early — as an NCC cadet, he received the Best NCC student award from former president KR Narayanan and another from the Governor for his blood donations.
Nearly a year into retirement, his mission shows no signs of slowing down. “Recently, a student from Choutkur mandal dropped out of Girmapur Gurukulam School after a family dispute. When I learned that his father had pulled him out to make him work, I personally went to the village and ensured his re-enrolment,” Anjaiah narrates.
“In another case, a 13-year-old boy from Malkapur village had stopped attending school and was roaming aimlessly with friends. I visited his home, counselled him and advised his parents to seek help. Today, the government provides countless opportunities for children to study. I urge everyone to make use of them and build a better future,” he says with conviction.