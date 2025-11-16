Retired from service, not his calling: Official ensures education for all

“Had I given up back then, I would never have become an MEO,” he adds. “That’s why, whenever I see a child who should be in school, I make it my mission to get them enrolled, at least in a hostel if not nearby. Once a child enters the education system, they will find their way in life. Even if they don’t land a government job, they can build a future through private work or self-employment. That belief keeps me going. There’s no money in this; only immense satisfaction.”

Anjaiah’s first posting was at Tadkal High School in Kangti mandal. Three years later, he was transferred to Jharasangam. Whether as a teacher or as in-charge MEO, bringing back dropouts and rescuing child labourers remained central to his work. “When I tried to enrol child labourers, their employers would often get angry. I faced many obstacles and even had to approach the police at times. But my goal was simple — to give others the chance I once had,” he says.

During his service, Anjaiah enrolled nearly eight thousand dropouts and child labourers. His work earned him a national-level award in 2014, presented by then minister Smriti Irani, and the best teacher award at the district level.

A dedicated social worker, Anjaiah is an active member of the Rotary Club and has donated blood 46 times. His spirit of service began early — as an NCC cadet, he received the Best NCC student award from former president KR Narayanan and another from the Governor for his blood donations.

Nearly a year into retirement, his mission shows no signs of slowing down. “Recently, a student from Choutkur mandal dropped out of Girmapur Gurukulam School after a family dispute. When I learned that his father had pulled him out to make him work, I personally went to the village and ensured his re-enrolment,” Anjaiah narrates.

“In another case, a 13-year-old boy from Malkapur village had stopped attending school and was roaming aimlessly with friends. I visited his home, counselled him and advised his parents to seek help. Today, the government provides countless opportunities for children to study. I urge everyone to make use of them and build a better future,” he says with conviction.