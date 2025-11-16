Telangana–North East Connect festival to begin in Hyderabad; to be held in two phases

HYDERABAD: The Telangana–North East Connect Techno-Cultural Festival will be held in two phases in the city, from November 20–22 and November 25–27. Principal Secretary to the Governor M Dana Kishore announced the details on Saturday.

He said the festival, the first of its kind in the country, aims to build social, cultural and economic collaboration, along with strategic partnership, between the northeastern states and Telangana. All eight northeastern states will take part.

The opening ceremony on November 20 at Raj Bhavan is expected to be attended by the governor, the chief minister, the Tripura governor and Telangana ministers. Registration for invitees for Phase-I will take place the same day at Hitex.

Phase-II will be held from November 25 to 27, with its inaugural ceremony also at Raj Bhavan. Exposure visits to institutions such as hospitals, Genome Valley and T-Hub have been planned as part of the programme.

More than 500 participants are expected for the Phase-II events. Along with cultural programmes, stalls and presentations from the participating states will showcase their art and traditions.