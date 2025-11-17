Boy run over by speeding car in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy sustained grievous injuries after being run over by a car being driven rashly in Babanagar under on Sunday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Ameer Ali.

Kanchanbagh police said the driver, Ghouse (18), was driving recklessly when the vehicle hit the child and ran over him while he was playing.

Locals moved the vehicle aside and rushed the injured boy to a nearby hospital. He sustained a fracture in the waist region and is undergoing treatment. Ghouse has been taken into custody. A case has been registered, and the probe is underway.