Telangana High Court directs to maintain status quo in Sandhya Convention demolition case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed that status quo be maintained on the demolition of structures belonging to Sandhya Convention in Survey Nos. 124 and 125 of Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. Interim orders were issued to both the petitioner, Sandhya Hotels Pvt Ltd, and HYDRAA. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday.
Sandhya Hotels had earlier approached the court in June, alleging that HYDRAA officials entered their land without notice and obstructed construction. The HC had then directed the agency not to interfere with works carried out with valid permissions.
‘Illegal demolition carried out on Monday’
Despite this, HYDRAA on Monday carried out a demolition drive in the same area, targeting what it said were encroachments on government land within the Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout.
The agency used cranes and heavy machinery to remove structures it said were blocking roads and open spaces, including a five-storey iron-frame building across a 40-ft road, two food courts, nearly 40 food containers and cellar ramps of a hospital extending onto a 40-ft road. Police provided security during the operation. HYDRAA said restoring layout roads brought relief to residents who had earlier approached the court alleging encroachment and alteration of internal roads.
Challenging the demolition of Sandhya Convention structures despite interim protection, Sandhya Hotels filed a contempt petition as a lunch-motion. Senior counsel B Mayur Reddy argued that HYDRAA violated the court’s directives, causing losses worth several crores, and sought a halt to further demolition.
HYDRAA’s standing counsel, Kouturi Pavan Kumar, sought time until Tuesday, saying the Advocate General would explain the agency’s stand.
Justice B Vijaysen Reddy directed that the existing situation be maintained until further hearing on Tuesday.