Telangana High Court directs to maintain status quo in Sandhya Convention demolition case

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday directed that status quo be maintained on the demolition of structures belonging to Sandhya Convention in Survey Nos. 124 and 125 of Gachibowli, Serilingampally mandal, Rangareddy district. Interim orders were issued to both the petitioner, Sandhya Hotels Pvt Ltd, and HYDRAA. The matter was adjourned to Tuesday.

Sandhya Hotels had earlier approached the court in June, alleging that HYDRAA officials entered their land without notice and obstructed construction. The HC had then directed the agency not to interfere with works carried out with valid permissions.

‘Illegal demolition carried out on Monday’

Despite this, HYDRAA on Monday carried out a demolition drive in the same area, targeting what it said were encroachments on government land within the Fertilisers Corporation of India Employees Cooperative Housing Society layout.