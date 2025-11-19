Ankit 'Bahudar's D-Day this Friday

It’s funny how life finds its way back to where you’re meant to be. For Ankit Siwach, that path began not under the spotlight but behind the camera — quietly observing, learning, and falling in love with the chaos of filmmaking long before fame found him. Maybe that’s why he still carries a certain calm, the kind that comes from understanding the craft from the ground up.

“I never went to film school or had formal training, so coming to Mumbai was truly a leap of faith. I had a basic idea of modelling and theatre from school and college but nothing professional. After working in the corporate world for a year, I realised I needed to understand filmmaking and acting better. That’s when I joined Tanuja Chandra ma’am as an assistant director on Silvat (2021), where I learned everything from scratch: costumes, lighting, editing, and on-set dynamics. Watching actors perform and seeing how a film transforms from script to screen was eye-opening. That experience became my real education,” he recalls.